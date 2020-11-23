Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Russia reported a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.

Russian authorities have said they will not impose nationwide lockdowns as they did earlier in the pandemic, stressing the importance of hygiene and targeted measures in certain regions instead.

The country's coronavirus taskforce on Monday reported 361 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 36,540.

With more than 2.1 million infections, Russia has the world's fifth largest number of cases after the United States, India, Brazil and France