Russia Reports 25,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 654 Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 25,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294.
The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 138,579.