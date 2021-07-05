UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 25,353 New COVID-19 Cases, 654 Deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) Russia reported 25,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294.

The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 138,579.

