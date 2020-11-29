UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 26,683 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) Russia reported 26,683 new coronavirus cases on Sunday after the number of daily confirmed infections hit a record 27,543 on Friday.

The new cases took the national total to 2,269,316 since the start of the pandemic.

The coronavirus crisis centre confirmed deaths of 459 coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the Russian death toll to 39,527.

