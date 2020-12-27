Russia reports 28,284 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) Russia reported 28,284 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 3,050,248 after it crossed the 3 million mark on the previous day.

Russia's coronavirus crisis centre said 552 coronavirus patients had died in the last 24 hours and the overall national coronavirus death toll was at 54,778.