UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 28,486 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:15 PM

Russia reports 28,486 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,486 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,131,646, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Thursday that cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,089 cases (7.

3%) without clinical symptoms.

The centre also reported 1,133 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 294,024. In the same 24 hours, 37,155 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,876,788.

Related Topics

Russia Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

50 seconds ago
 Sugar futures close lower

Sugar futures close lower

52 seconds ago
 Australia's national airline charts economic recov ..

Australia's national airline charts economic recovery

54 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 28,486 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 28,486 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

25 minutes ago
 14 blind Indus dolphins stranded in Canals

14 blind Indus dolphins stranded in Canals

25 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of APS students, teachers to always be ..

Sacrifices of APS students, teachers to always be remembered

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.