Russia reports 28,486 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,486 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,131,646, Sputnik reported.

The Federal response centre said on Thursday that cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,089 cases (7.

3%) without clinical symptoms.

The centre also reported 1,133 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 294,024. In the same 24 hours, 37,155 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,876,788.