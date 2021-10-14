- Home
Russia Reports 31,299 New COVID-19 Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Russia on Thursday reported 31,299 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began.
Also, the country announced a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.
