UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 31,299 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia reports 31,299 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Russia on Thursday reported 31,299 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day infection tally since the pandemic began.

Also, the country announced a record 986 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking Syst ..

Punjab Government’s Imported Sugar Tracking System to ensure ease of monitorin ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

30 minutes ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

54 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

54 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

55 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.