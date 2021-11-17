UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports 36,626 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,182,538, reported Sputnik on Wednesday.

The response centre reported record 1,247 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 259,084.

In the same 24 hours, 36,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total recoveries to 7,882,836.

