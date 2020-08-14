UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 5,065 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 04:15 PM

Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Another 5,065 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, while the total number of infected people has reached 912,823, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A total of 174,361 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The centre said 124 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,498.

Related Topics

Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Chile&#039;s FM discuss effort ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Djibouti&#039;s FM discuss bil ..

51 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is not less than a bomb

58 minutes ago

Emirati Al Nuaimi and Gemany’s Hansske top the c ..

1 hour ago

Darren Sammy wishes Independence Day to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Oman supports UAE&#039;s decision on relations wit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.