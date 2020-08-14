Russia reports 5,065 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2020) Another 5,065 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia in the past 24 hours, while the total number of infected people has reached 912,823, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A total of 174,361 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Russia.

The centre said 124 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,498.