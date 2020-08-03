Russia reports 5,394 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,394 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of the infections to 856,264, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis centre.

The number of coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours has increased by 3,420 to 653,593.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours increased by 79 compared to 70 deaths recorded a day earlier. In all, 14,207 people have died, the centre noted.