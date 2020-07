MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Russia on Wednesday reported 5,475 new cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, pushing its national tally to 828,990, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters reported.

In the daily read-out, officials said 169 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 13,673.