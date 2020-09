(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Russia announced 5,509 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19, on Monday taking its total to 1,068,320, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters reported.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 57 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 18,635.