Russia Reports 5,635 New Cases Of COVID-19 On Monday, Lowest Number Since Late April

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) Russia reported 5,635 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, its lowest daily rise since 23rd April, pushing its national tally to 818,120, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters said.

In a daily readout, the official coronavirus taskforce said 85 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 13,354.

