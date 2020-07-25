Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MSOCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,871 in the past 24 hours to 806,720, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 0.7 percent, the crisis center said.

Currently, 196,388 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in Russia.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 8,366 in the past 24 hours to 597,140, the crisis center noted.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 146 to 13,192, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.