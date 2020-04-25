UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 5,966 New Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia has risen by 5,966 over the past 24 hours, bringing its tally to 74,588, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said on Saturday.

According to Russian news agency, TASS, the crisis center added that nearly half of new COVID-19 patients (2,915 people, 48.9 percent) do not exhibit any symptoms.

It also reported 66 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 681.

The growth rate does not surpass 10% for the fourth day running, it noted.

