Russia Reports 6,406 Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours

Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2020) Russia has documented 6,406 cases of COVID-19, in the past 24 hours, with the total amount of people infected reaching 759,203, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

The daily increase rate has not surpassed 0.9 percent for the past 11 days.

Currently, there are 207,707 active cases of COVID-19 in Russia.

Over one tonne of plasma with antibodies has been prepared in Moscow since the beginning of April to treat patients with the coronavirus infection. Over 1,700 Moscow residents who have recovered from COVID-19 became donors, the press service of Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues reported on Friday.

