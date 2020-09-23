Russia reports 6,431 new coronavirus cases, 150 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Russia on Wednesday reported 6,431 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its highest daily increase since July 13th.

The authorities said 150 people had died in the day, bringing the official death toll to 19,799.

The new figures pushed Russia's national tally of cases to 1,122,241, the fourth-largest in the world.