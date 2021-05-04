UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 7,770 New COVID-19 Cases, 337 More Deaths

Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Russia reported 7,770 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 2,050 in Moscow, bringing the total national tally of infections to 4,839,514, Reuters reported.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 337 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 111,535.

