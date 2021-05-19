Russia Reports 7,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 390 Deaths
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:15 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Russia reported 7,920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,965,676.
The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,965.