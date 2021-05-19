UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 7,920 New COVID-19 Cases, 390 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

Russia reports 7,920 new COVID-19 cases, 390 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Russia reported 7,920 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,096 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,965,676.

The government coronavirus task force said 390 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 116,965.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

19 minutes ago

SECP Harnessing Capital Market for Women Empowerme ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-China collaborations in science and technology ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson 'Shares Horror' at Outbreak of Antisemitic ..

3 minutes ago

The Gaming King TECNO Spark 7 Pro now available in ..

21 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 393 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 23, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.