UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 7,975 New COVID-19 Cases, 360 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russia reports 7,975 new COVID-19 cases, 360 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Russia reported 7,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,432 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,847,489, Reuters reported.

The government coronavirus task force said 360 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 111,895.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died March April 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

3 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US dollar

32 minutes ago

Rwanda on path of economic recovery from COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

DRO, RO granted powers of FCM for by-polls in PS-7 ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking steps for tackling COVID-19 in Balochi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.