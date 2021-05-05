Russia reports 7,975 new COVID-19 cases, 360 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Russia reported 7,975 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,432 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,847,489, Reuters reported.

The government coronavirus task force said 360 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 111,895.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.