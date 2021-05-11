UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 8,115 New COVID-19 Cases, 329 Deaths

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) Russia recorded 8,115 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 4,896,842, reported Reuters.

The government coronavirus task force said 329 people had died in the last day, taking Russia's death toll to 113,976.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

