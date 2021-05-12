UrduPoint.com
Russia reports 8,217 new COVID-19 cases, 355 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) Russia reported 8,217 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,718 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,905,059.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 355 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes, taking its death toll to 114,331.

The state statistics agency, which keeps a separate tally, said it had recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 between April 2020 and March 2021.

