MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2021) Russia reported 8,419 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording over 8,000 new cases daily for three consecutive days.

With the recent cases, the national tally reached 4,880,262.

Meanwhile, the Russian health authorities announced 370 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total of deaths to 113,326.