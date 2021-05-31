Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) MOSCOW, 31st May, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 8,475 COVID-19 cases, including 2,614 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,071,917 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 339 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 121,501.