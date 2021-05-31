UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 8,475 New COVID-19 Cases, 339 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:45 PM

Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) MOSCOW, 31st May, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported 8,475 COVID-19 cases, including 2,614 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,071,917 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus task force said that 339 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 121,501.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died May Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

18 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey, Russia vow to boost automotive trade despi ..

1 minute ago

Sayyed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer condoles with CM Mah ..

1 minute ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.