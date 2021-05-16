UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 8,554 New COVID-19 Cases, 391 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) Russia reported 8,554 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally of infections since the pandemic began to 4,940,245.

The government coronavirus crisis centre said that 391 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which pushed the Russian COVID-19 death toll to 115,871.

