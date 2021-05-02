UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 8,697 New COVID-19 Cases, 342 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 05:45 PM

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Russia reported 8,697 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,699 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,823,255, Reuters reported.

The government coronavirus task force said 342 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia's death toll to 110,862.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died February March April Sunday 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

13 minutes ago

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

1 hour ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,847 new COVID-19 cases, 1,791 reco ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.