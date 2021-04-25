UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 8,780 New COVID-19 Cases, 332 Deaths

Sun 25th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Russia reported 8,780 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 2,526 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,762,569 since the start of the pandemic, Reuters reported.

The coronavirus crisis centre said 332 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 108,232.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

