Russia Reports 8,790 New COVID-19 Cases, 364 Deaths

Sat 15th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) MOSCOW, 15th May, 2021 (WAM/Reuters) - Russia reported 8,790 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the day after the number of daily infections climbed to 9,462, the highest number of new cases since the end of March.

More than a third of new cases, 3,073, were registered in Moscow, which on Friday reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients since January.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said that 364 new deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which took the national death toll to 115,480.

