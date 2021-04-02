UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 8,792 New COVID-19 Cases, 400 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:45 PM

Russia reports 8,792 new COVID-19 cases, 400 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2021) Russia reported 8,792 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 1,764 in Moscow, pushing the total infection tally in the country to 4,563,056 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The government coronavirus task force said that 400 people had died from the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s death toll to 99,633.

