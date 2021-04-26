UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 8,803 New COVID-19 Cases, 356 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Russia on Monday reported 8,803 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,687 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,771,372 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 356 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 108,588. The state statistics agency, which keeps a separate count, has reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died February April 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

17 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

24 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

25 minutes ago

COVID-19: Shoaib Akhtar wants curfew in Pakistan

33 minutes ago

Agri sector to get modern revamp to benefit farmer ..

5 minutes ago

Government authorities complete inspections of haz ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.