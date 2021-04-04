UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 8,817 New COVID-19 Cases, 357 Deaths

Sun 04th April 2021

Russia reports 8,817 new COVID-19 cases, 357 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) Russia reported 8,817 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 1,901 in Moscow, pushing the number of infections registered in the country to 4,580,894 since the pandemic began last year.

The government coronavirus task force said 357 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's overall death toll to 100,374.

