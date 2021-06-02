Russia reports 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, 394 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) Russia reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 2,842 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,090,249.

The government coronavirus task force said 394 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 122,267.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.