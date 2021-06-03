UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports 8,933 New COVID-19 Cases, 393 Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russia reports 8,933 new COVID-19 cases, 393 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Russia reported 8,933 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,842 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,099,182.

The government coronavirus task force said 393 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 122,660.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died March April 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘No salary if govt employees refuse Covid-19 vac ..

3 minutes ago

Italy offers Covid vaccines to everyone over 12

2 minutes ago

LPR Plans to Recognize Ukrainian Security Service ..

2 minutes ago

Two committed suicide in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Not Sweeping Under Rug Corruption at ..

2 minutes ago

Girl's body found from drain

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.