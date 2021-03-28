UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports 9,088 New Coronavirus Cases, 336 Deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) Russia reported 9,088 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, including 1,878 in Moscow, which brought the national tally to 4,519,832.

The Russian coronavirus task force said that 336 more deaths of COVID-19 patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, taking Russia's official coronavirus death toll to 97,740.

