Russia Reports 9,284 New COVID-19 Cases, 364 Deaths

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Russia reported 9,284 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 3,215 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally to 4,796,557.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus taskforce said that 364 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 109,731.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.

More Stories From Middle East

