Russia Reports 9,462 New Coronavirus Cases, 393 Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia reports 9,462 new coronavirus cases, 393 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2021) Russia reported 9,462 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 3,818 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,922,901.

The government coronavirus task force said 393 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 115,116.

The Federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

