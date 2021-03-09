UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Fewer Than 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases For First Time Since October

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Russia reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since early October that the daily tally has dropped below 10,000.

After announcing the new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia reached to 4,342,474.

Authorities said 336 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 89,809.

Related Topics

Russia Died October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

30 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

31 minutes ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

33 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

44 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.