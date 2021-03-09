Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time since October

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) Russia reported 9,445 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since early October that the daily tally has dropped below 10,000.

After announcing the new cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia reached to 4,342,474.

Authorities said 336 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 89,809.