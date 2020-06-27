UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Fewer Than 7,000 COVID-19 Cases For Two Days

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia reports fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for two days

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2020) Another 6,852 coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases is thus less than 7,000 for two days now.

According to the crisis center, the total number of infected people has reached 627,646, the daily growth rate does not exceed 1.1 percent.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Moscow (0.3 percent).

Another 750 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 366 in the Moscow Region, 280 in the Khanty-Mansi Region, 237 in the Irkutsk Region and 224 in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Irkutsk St. Petersburg Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

46 minutes ago

Patwari held for taking bribe

36 minutes ago

Heavy vehicles banned during peak hours in Abu Dha ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decree on Board of Moha ..

1 hour ago

Family of Hurriyat leader urge the Indian army to ..

36 minutes ago

AAC Batrgram imposes fines to general stores

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.