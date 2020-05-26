UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Highest Single-day Rise In Coronavirus Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Tuesday 174 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 3,807, state news agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that the number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 8,915 in the past day, reaching 362,342 in all Russian regions.

