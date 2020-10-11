UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports More Than 13,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Russia on Sunday reported 13,634 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.

The country's coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.

Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.

More Stories From Middle East

