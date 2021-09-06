UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports More Than 17,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Russia announced 17,856 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, which took the national tally to 7,030,455, Reuters reported.

The anti-coronavirus crisis centre said that 790 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 187,990.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,276 in the past 24 hours. As many as 6,285,007 people have recovered nationwide so far.

