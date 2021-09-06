Russia reports more than 17,000 new coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) Russia announced 17,856 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, which took the national tally to 7,030,455, Reuters reported.

The anti-coronavirus crisis centre said that 790 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 187,990.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,276 in the past 24 hours. As many as 6,285,007 people have recovered nationwide so far.