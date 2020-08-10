UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports More Than 5,100 New Coronavirus Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) Russian authorities confirmed 5,118 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, pushing the national tally to 892,654, the fourth largest in the world, Reuters reported.

The official death toll rose to 15,001 after authorities revealed in their daily coronavirus report that 70 people had died in the last 24 hours.

