Russia reports nearly 11,500 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) Russia’s COVID-19 cases grew by 11,493 in the past day and the total case tally reached 1,260,112, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters on Thursday.

According to its data, a 0.9 percent growth rate in the past five days was recorded.

The number of so-called active coronavirus cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now rose to 235,727 (18.7 percent of those infected). This is the highest figure since June 22.

The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, is in quarantine after being in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, according to the Church's website.