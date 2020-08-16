UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Nearly 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Russia reported 4,969 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 922,853, the fourth highest caseload in the world, Reuters said.

Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said that 68 people had died over the past 24 hours, pushing its official coronavirus death toll to 15,685, adding that 732,968 people have recovered.

