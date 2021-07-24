UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Over 23,900 COVID-19 Cases In The Past Day

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:45 PM

Russia reports over 23,900 COVID-19 cases in the past day

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) Russia confirmed 23,947 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 6,102,469, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

Currently, 477,418 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries grew by 21,952 over the past day to 5,471,956.

Russia recorded 799 COVID-19 deaths over the past day versus 795 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 153,095. The average mortality rate remained at 2.51 percent, according to the crisis center.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

10 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

2 hours ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

2 hours ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

3 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.