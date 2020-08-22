UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reports Over 4,900 Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Russia reports over 4,900 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,921 in the past day, reaching 951,897, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 121 in the past day versus 90 a day earlier.

According to the crisis center, a total of 16,130 people have died from the coronavirus in Russia or 1.71 percent of those infected.

The number of coronavirus patients who were discharged in Russia grew by 6,147 in the past day, reaching 767,477.

According to the crisis center, the overall number of recoveries exceeded 80.6 percent.

Related Topics

Russia Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU sees 'new hope' for Libya with ceasefire

2 minutes ago

Provision of best services to consumers top priori ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Rauf becomes new president HCBA 2020-21

2 minutes ago

Pol on pole for Styrian MotoGP

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Deaths Worldwide Reach 800,000 - JHU

2 minutes ago

Cafeteria, barrack inaugurated at PS Koral

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.