Russia reports over 4,900 coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 4,921 in the past day, reaching 951,897, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 121 in the past day versus 90 a day earlier.

According to the crisis center, a total of 16,130 people have died from the coronavirus in Russia or 1.71 percent of those infected.

The number of coronavirus patients who were discharged in Russia grew by 6,147 in the past day, reaching 767,477.

According to the crisis center, the overall number of recoveries exceeded 80.6 percent.