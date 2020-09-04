UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Over 5,000 COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russia reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours surpassed 5,000 for the first time since August 15. Another 5,110 cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infected people to 1,015,105, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A total of 164,709 people are currently undergoing treatment in Russia while recoveries totalled 832,747 cases.

The center said 121 deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 17,649 after 5,812 people had fully recovered.

More Stories From Middle East

