Russia Reports Over 6,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:00 PM

Russia reports over 6,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre announced on Sunday 6,060 new coronavirus cases over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country 42,853.

According to Reuters, the number of coronavirus cases in Russia began rising sharply this month, although it had reported far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

