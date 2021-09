(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Russia reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours on Tuesday, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases.

The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.