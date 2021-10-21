UrduPoint.com

Russia Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Cases And Deaths

Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:45 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Russia reported a record 1,036 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 36,339 new infections, a surge that has seen some health restrictions reinstated.

Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s and the government approved a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases.

