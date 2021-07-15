UrduPoint.com
Russia Reports Record Daily COVID-19 Deaths For Third Day Running

Thu 15th July 2021

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) Russia on Thursday reported 791 coronavirus-related deaths, the most in a single day since the pandemic began and the third day in a row it has set that record.

Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. The coronavirus task force confirmed 25,293 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

